Blood of Zeus Season 2 Teaser Released

Blood of Zeus is coming back for Season 2, and Netflix has shared the first look at what to expect from the anime's comeback with its very first teaser trailer! Blood of Zeus was one of the more surprising original anime projects produced with Netflix in the early 2020s, and it was such a success with fans following its debut that it was no real surprise that the anime would be coming back for a second season. But it's been fairly quiet about its progress since it was confirmed to be in the works a couple of years ago.

Blood of Zeus Season 2 was first announced shortly after the first season released to a huge response from fans, and thankfully we finally got the first real look at what to expect from the returning series. It's an intense tease as Heron is coming to grips with his shocking new power, and there's a lot to look forward to in the coming season. You can check out the first real look at Blood of Zeus Season 2 below as released by Netflix as part of Geeked Week 2023.

What to Know About Blood of Zeus Season 2

Blood of Zeus was created and written by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides for Netflix with animation produced by Powerhouse Animation. Season 2 unfortunately does not yet have a concrete release window or date as of the time of this writing, but now is the perfect time to catch up with the first season now streaming with Netflix. They tease the first season of Blood of Zeus as such, "A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army." You can check out ComicBook.com's review of the series here.

Speaking with Charley and Vlas Parlapanides and director Shaunt Nigoghossian about the first season of the series back when it was released, they teased plans about where the series could go next in future seasons, "[Charley and Vlas Parlapanides] have quite a lot of things going on," Nigoghossian stated. "They are ready to go. There's a Medusa story. I don't know if I can say that." Elaborating on this further, Charley Parlapanides teased we'll be seeing more of the other gods, "Someone keeps asking why they don't see Athena. And the idea is, listen- Actually, we do. We would spend five seasons and we see her, there are shots of her, but it would be a five seasons story. And we definitely have a very detailed 20 page outline for season two worked out."

What do you think of this first look at Blood of Zeus' big comeback with Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!