Blue Box Anime Reveals Release Window, Trailer

Blue Box will be making its official anime debut later this year, and the anime has set its release window with a new trailer showing it off in motion! Blue Box is one of the newest generation of manga hits from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine making the jump to screens, and has shared some major updates as part of the Anime Japan 2024 convention over the weekend. While the anime has been fairly mysterious about its production thus far, Blue Box has confirmed that the anime will be coming to screens later this Fall so it won't be too much longer until it premieres.

Blue Box has announced that it will be premiering some time during October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. While the series has yet to confirm a concrete release date for its debut as of the time of this publication, it's celebrating the debut with a new trailer showing it off. This newest Blue Box trailer shows off more of the extended cast for the anime, and a bit more of how this is all going to look when in full action when it hits this Fall. You can check out the trailer for Blue Box below:

What Is Blue Box?

Blue Box will be premiering later this October, but has yet to confirm its potential international streaming plans as of the time of this publication. The anime has revealed more of its staff and cast with this latest update as well. Yuichiro Yano will be directing the anime for Telecom Animation Film and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS. Yuko Kakihara will be handling the scripts, and Miho Tanino will be designing the characters. Joining the previously announced voice cast of Shoya Chiba as Taiki Inomata, Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano, and Akari Kitō as Hina Chono are the new additions of Chiaki Kobayashi as Kyo Kasahara and Yuma Uchida as Kengo Haryu.

If you wanted to check out Blue Box's manga ahead of its anime debut, you can check out the three most recent chapters completely for free (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. They tease Blue Box's first volume as such, "Taiki admires Chinatsu from afar, but he doubts that she sees him in the same way. Yet somehow, he musters up the courage to tell her to never give up on her dreams! After such a bold declaration, will Taiki's fleeting high school romance finally begin?"

