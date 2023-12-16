Blue Box Anime Debuts First Trailer

Blue Box is one of the newest Weekly Shonen Jump manga series making its own anime adaptation debut, and now fans have gotten the first look at the sports romance series in motion with its very first trailer! Kouji Miura's Blue Box might not be the most standout release in Shueisha's weekly manga releases, but fans have been drawn to its blend of sports drama and romance ever since it kicked off its run a few years ago. Now it's slated to get its own anime series and likely find a whole new audience of fans who will also appreciate its quieter story.

Blue Box has announced that a new anime is now in the works, but has yet to reveal when exactly it will be releasing in the future. That means each new look at the series comes with very few details about what to expect, but at least now we get to see the new anime in motion with the first trailer debuted as part of Shueisha's Jump Festa 2024 convention this year. This trailer also confirms a new addition to the cast with Akari Kito as Hina Chono, and you can check it out in action below.

What to Know for Blue Box Anime

While there are still many mysteries about its staff or release date, Blue Box has announced that it will feature animation from production studio Telecom Animation Film with planning and production handled by UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS. Leading the cast alongside Akari Kito as Hina Chono are Blue Box's main leads, Shoya Chiba as Taiki Inomata and Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano. Additional cast and staff will be announced at a later date.

If you wanted to check out Blue Box's manga ahead of its anime debut, you can check out the three most recent chapters completely for free (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. They tease Blue Box's first volume as such, "Taiki admires Chinatsu from afar, but he doubts that she sees him in the same way. Yet somehow, he musters up the courage to tell her to never give up on her dreams! After such a bold declaration, will Taiki's fleeting high school romance finally begin?"

