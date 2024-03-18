Blue Box Anime Shares New Poster

Blue Box will be getting its own official anime adaptation in the near future, and fans have gotten a new look at the anime with a new poster for Taiki and Chinatsu! Blue Box is one of the standout releases currently running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as the blend of sports action and romance have helped it become a much different offering than many of the others in Jump. But soon it will be reaching a whole new crowd of fans as the series will be making the jump to screens with an anime debut of its own.

Blue Box will be one of the many anime franchises having something to share over the course of the Anime Japan 2024 event taking place over this coming weekend in Japan on Saturday, March 23rd. To help celebrate its part in the upcoming event, Blue Box has shared a new poster highlighting its two main leads, Taiki Inomata and Chinatsu Kano. While there are still many details about the new anime project that have yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication, you can check out Blue Box's new poster below:

What Is Blue Box?

Blue Box will feature animation from production studio Telecom Animation Film with planning and production handled by UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS. The details about its production staff and release window or date have yet to be revealed, but the first three members of the cast are Shoya Chiba as Taiki Inomata, Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano, and Akari Kito as Hina Chono with more voice cast members being announced at a later date.

If you wanted to check out Blue Box's manga ahead of its anime debut, you can check out the three most recent chapters completely for free (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. They tease Blue Box's first volume as such, "Taiki admires Chinatsu from afar, but he doubts that she sees him in the same way. Yet somehow, he musters up the courage to tell her to never give up on her dreams! After such a bold declaration, will Taiki's fleeting high school romance finally begin?"

What do you think of the newest poster for Blue Box's anime debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!