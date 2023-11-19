Blue Box Anime Announced With Poster

It is official! Blue Box is getting an anime after all! After plenty of speculation, Shonen Jump announced Blue Box has plans to head to the small screen. The info was revealed by way of a special poster, and the visual brings Chinatsu Kano to life in gorgeous color.

As you can see below, the announcement poster for Blue Box puts Chinatsu center stage. We can see the student sitting outside of the school with her backpack in hand. Set against the waning sun, Chinatsu looks gorgeous here, and it won't be long before the basketball star comes to life on screen.

Thanks to this new poster, Blue Box has confirmed its anime plans, and we've learned who will be leading the show. Chinatsu will be voiced by Reina Ueda while Taiki is voiced by Shoya Chiba. If you are not familiar with these artists by name, you will know their voices. Ueda voices Kanao in Demon Slayer along with other characters like Kisa Sohma. And as for Chiba, the actor has starred in series like Blue Lock, Horimiya, and Banana Fish.

So far, we know little about when Blue Box will be released, but we know the anime is in the works. In the meantime, the original manga will carry on with new chapters under Kouji Miura. The rom-com has 12 volumes to its name, and Blue Box is far from over. You can check out the manga right now on the Shonen Jump app, so for more information on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Taiki Inomata loves badminton, but he has a long way to go before he can reach nationals. When Taiki sees upperclassman Chinatsu Kano practicing her heart out on the girls' basketball team, he falls for her hard. After an unexpected turn of events brings the two closer together, sports might not be the first thing on their minds anymore!"

