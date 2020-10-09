Netflix Announces New Anime Series, Blue Eye Samurai

✖

Netflix is no stranger to creating original anime series, with massive successes such as Castlevania and Beastars being just two of the numerous examples that has helped the streaming service become a powerhouse that competes against the likes of Crunchyroll and Funimation, and it seems that a new entry is being added to their anime library with Blue Eye Samurai. The anime series, which will involve stars such as George Takei, Masi Oka, Randall Park, and Maya Erskine, will follow a swordmaster who is seeking revenge all while disguised within the Edo era of Japan's past!

One of the biggest animation studios that is currently working for Netflix is Powerhouse Animation, the folks responsible for the animated adaptation of Castlevania and the upcoming Blood of Zeus series, though Blue Eye Samurai has yet to reveal which animation studio will be handling the heavy lifting. As Crunchyroll makes original anime series of its own with the likes of Tower of God, The God of High School, and Noblesse to name a few, the competition is definitely out there when it comes to making the biggest impression on anime fans.

The creators of the series, Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, had this to say about the upcoming anime series that is set to land on the streaming service of Netflix:

“Our story is a larger-than-life action-adventure that takes place 400 years ago, yet Blue Eye Samurai’s themes are of the moment and the inspiration is deeply personal. We are grateful for Netflix’s passion for this story and for their bold vision for sophisticated animated drama."

Series such as Seis Mano, Baki, Beastars, Castelvania, Carole And Tuesday, Cannon Busters, and more have proven to be hits for Netflix, as well as acquiring classic anime series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, proving that the streaming service recognizes that there is definitely a market when it comes to anime for the masses. With Netflix having already announced the return of Beastars in early 2021, along with an anime for Godzilla and the new series of Spriggan, the streaming service is definitely making a name for themselves in the medium of anime!

Are you hyped for this new anime series that is planned to arrive on Netflix? What original anime series do you think is the best that Netflix has created so far?