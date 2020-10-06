Netflix Announces New Godzilla Singular Point Anime

✖

Netflix has announced a new Godzilla anime is on the way! Netflix has announced Studio Bones and Orange have teamed up for a brand new anime series set in the Godzilla universe that will feature an all new story not related to the previous trilogy of films previous released on the service. Titled Godzilla Singular Point, the new Netflix series will feature director Atsushi Takahashi (Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi) for a joint production between Studio Bones (the studio behind My Hero Academia) and Orange (the series behind Beastars) that will combine traditional hand drawn art with CG animation.

According to Netflix's official announcement, Godzilla Singular Point will include the creative team of Kan Sawada (composer for countless Doraemon films and series such as Yowamushi Pedal), and Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe will be making his TV debut as editor and writer for the series.

The series creator behind Blue Exorcist, Kazue Kato, will serve as the character designer, and animator Eiji Yamamori from Studio Ghibli films including Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and The Wind Rises will be providing the designs for the Kaiju. You can check out the first images from Godzilla Singular Point below featuring the first look at the character designs and new Godzilla design:

Next year, the king returns. Godzilla: Singular Point is an original anime series featuring character designs by Blue Exorcist’s Kazue Kato and a new Godzilla design from legendary Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori. pic.twitter.com/7LLJVN2W8m — ⚰️😈 The NXorcist 👻🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 6, 2020

Godzilla Singular Point is already shaping up to be one of the biggest anime projects for the famous kaiju yet as it prepares for a 2021 release. Although Netflix has already dropped a full trilogy of anime films featuring a new kind of Godzilla, this series is backed by a prominent team of creators and will most likely be a much different experience from the previous anime releases because of that blend of hand drawn and CG animation.

