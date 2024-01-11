When Is Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Coming Out?

Blue Eye Samurai might be one of the biggest animated dark horses when it comes to the biggest and most critically acclaimed series of 2023. Following rave reviews from both critics and viewers alike, Netflix's original series has already been confirmed for a season two, with the creators recently hoping for far more in the future. With the second season in the works, has the streaming service revealed when viewers can expect Mizu and her bloody world to make a comeback?

Blue Eye Samurai was created by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, who spent over a decade in bringing Mizu's story to life. The series wasn't initially an animated series, as the co-creators first approached the show as a live-action project. However, the pair eventually decided that the bloody tale would be best suited for the animated medium. Green and Noizumi have previously stated that they already have an outline for Blue Eye Samurai's second season, stating that they'd love to have "four seasons and a movie".

(Photo: Netflix)

Blue Eye Samurai: When Does Season 2 Arrive?

At present, Blue Eye Samurai's second season has yet to receive a release date, or release window for that matter. Luckily, it seems highly unlikely that it will take another decade for the series to release episodes, especially considering Noizumi and Green's outline. It seems unlikely that we'll see Mizu return this year, but wilder things have happened when it comes to the animation medium.

If you haven't had the chance to catch Blue Eye Samurai, the first season can currently be streamed on Netflix. Here's how the streaming service describes Mizu's story, "In 17th-century Japan, when borders are closed to the outside world, citizens would never see a face that was not Japanese, except in rare cases of illegal trade. Our hero, Mizu (Erskine), knows there were only four white men in Japan at the time of her birth and sets off to kill these men, one of whom might be her father, who made her a 'creature of shame.' But revenge is not an option for women, so Mizu must forge her revenge quest while hiding her gender as well as her blue eyes."

The streaming service then continues, "Mizu is joined on her journey by Ringo (Masi Oka), an overeager soba maker who dreams of greatness; Taigen (Darren Barnet), a pompous samurai whose rivalry leads to an uneasy truce; and Princess Akemi (Brenda Song), Taigen's betrothed, whose gilded life seems a foil to Mizu's. Her revenge quest leads us across Edo-era Japan in a provocative series that immerses the viewer in vivid adult animation with a live-action edge."