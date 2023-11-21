Blue Eye Samurai Has Made Hideo Kojima a Believer

Netflix has had quite a few headlines when it comes to the anime world in 2023. The live-action adaptation of One Piece is a hit and Castlevania returned to introduce a new Belmont in Nocturne. While it might not get the lion's share of attention Blue Eye Samurai has been garnering some fantastic reviews. With all eight episodes of the first season now available to stream, the creator responsible for Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima, has offered glowing reviews of the anime focused on revenge.

After watching the first two episodes of Blue Eye Samurai, Kojima took the opportunity to praise the animated series that follows a sword-wielding samurai out for revenge, "I watched two episodes of the anime drama "BLUE EYE SAMURAI" which has been on my mind for a long time! This is fantastic! Killing, scenery, action, violence, eroticism! All the elements, colors, movements, and breaths beautifully depict the "Japanese appearance"! This adds to the enjoyment. A revenge drama by a blue-eyed samurai in a time of national isolation. Thematically interesting."

(Photo: Netflix & Kojima Productions)

Hideo Kojima Reviews Blue Eye Samurai Twice

Hideo was so infatuated with the latest Netflix series, that he shared another review after knocking out five episodes, stating that the show should be considered "beyond anime", "I watched 5 episodes of BLUE EYE SAMURAI! This is awesome! Using puppet theater, Mizu's past is cut back to the present! The reason why Mizu became a vengeance demon is revealed. You can't watch it without tears. The direction, the movements, the pictures and the story are amazing. This is now beyond anime! Only three more episodes to go. I can't watch the rest of the story because it's too good."

The official description of Blue Eye Samurai reads as such if you want a more in-depth look at the upcoming Netflix series, "Our story is a larger-than-life action-adventure that takes place 400 years ago, yet Blue Eye Samurai's themes are of the moment and the inspiration is deeply personal. We are grateful for Netflix's passion for this story and for their bold vision for sophisticated animated drama."

Did you have a chance to check out Blue Eye Samurai? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix originals.

Via Hideo Kojima