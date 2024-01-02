Game of Thrones Creator Praises Blue Eye Samurai: "It's Terrific"

It turns out the creator behind Game of Thrones is just as big of a fan of Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai as others are as he's also waiting for the next season of the series! Blue Eye Samurai was one of the more surprising animated releases in 2023 as the Netflix series had a quiet premiere, but quickly took off with fans thanks to a strong word of mouth as more eyes caught the series. But it's been revealed that Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin is also a fan of the series as well as he revealed in a recent update with fans on his blog.

Martin took to his blog to share the fact that he recently had also discovered Blue Eye Samurai, and had nothing but praise for the animated series. "I hardly know where to start on this one. Once we started watching it, we could not stop," Martin began. "Binged the whole thing in three nights, and I am already hungry for the second season," Martin continued to heap praise on the series and even mentioned that if fans like his own work, they will like this series as well.

(Photo: Netflix)

Game of Thrones Creator Praises Blue Eye Samurai

"They are doing some amazing things with animation these days, as series like LOVE, DEATH, AND ROBOTS have shown…," Martin continued. "[T]his is coming from a kid who was weaned on the classic Disney features...Even so, BLUE EYE SAMURAI has the most gorgeous art that I have ever seen. The story is terrific as well. Set in Japan during the Edo period, it is violent, visceral, sexy (and more than a little kinky in spots), with amazing action sequences and a cast of well-developed characters, colorful and complex and real. Flawed heroes, villains who are more than cartoons (though they are cartoons, being drawn, after all)."

Martin then capped it off with the biggest bit of praise yet as he teased that fans of his own work would like Blue Eye Samurai as well, "BLUE EYE SAMURAI is very much its own thing, and it is magnificent. Even if you don't normally watch animation, give it a try. It's terrific. If you like my own stuff, I think you'll love it." As for Blue Eye Samurai itself, you can find the eight episode first season now streaming with Netflix. Season 2 of the series is now in the works.

