Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Announced

Blue Eye Samurai has been such a hit with Netflix that a Season 2 has been announced to be in the works! Blue Eye Samurai made its debut with Netflix earlier this Fall as one of the most distinct animated releases of the year overall, and has been steadily taking over best of the year conversations. It's been such a hit, in fact, that it's no real surprise to find out that Netflix is continuing with a second season of the series. While a release date or further details about the new season have yet to be announced, Netflix has released a special announcement trailer that you can check out in the video below.

Blue Eye Samurai series creators, executive producers and writers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green said the following about the Season 2 announcement in an official statement with Netflix, "When we started this project, we made a commitment to take this very personal story set in Edo-period Japan and bring it to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible. Our animators, historians, musicians, martial artists and voice cast made this a reality beyond our expectations," the statement began. "We are thankful to our entire team and to our viewers from all over the world who have shown such passion for Mizu and her path of revenge. Mizu has a lot more blood to spill! We are deeply grateful to our incredible partners at Netflix for letting the journey continue."

What Is Blue Eye Samurai?

You can currently catch up with Blue Eye Samurai's first eight episodes now streaming with Netflix. They tease Blue Eye Samurai as such, "In 17th-century Japan, when borders are closed to the outside world, citizens would never see a face that was not Japanese, except in rare cases of illegal trade. Our hero, Mizu (Erskine), knows there were only four white men in Japan at the time of her birth and sets off to kill these men, one of whom might be her father, who made her a 'creature of shame.' But revenge is not an option for women, so Mizu must forge her revenge quest while hiding her gender as well as her blue eyes."

The synopsis continues with, "Mizu is joined on her journey by Ringo (Masi Oka), an overeager soba maker who dreams of greatness; Taigen (Darren Barnet), a pompous samurai whose rivalry leads to an uneasy truce; and Princess Akemi (Brenda Song), Taigen's betrothed, whose gilded life seems a foil to Mizu's. Her revenge quest leads us across Edo-era Japan in a provocative series that immerses the viewer in vivid adult animation with a live-action edge."

