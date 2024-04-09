Blue Lock The Movie - Episode Nagi Reveals North American Release Date

It's hard to deny that Blue Lock hasn't become one of the biggest anime franchises in the world, sports-related or otherwise. Thanks to this popularity, the franchise has revealed that a new movie is on the way that is set to hit Japanese theaters later this month on April 19th. Thanks to Crunchyroll's presence at Cinema Con, Episode Nagi has been confirmed for a North American release and here's when you can expect Blue Block to hit theaters.

Along with a new poster and the confirmation of the film's release date in the West, Crunchyroll shared a new description for Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi that reads as such, "That's a hassle." That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro's favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi's hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi's dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he's never known. A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro's incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze."

Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi Release Date

Blue Lock's first feature-length film will arrive in the West on June 28th. Considering how popular the franchise has become in Japan, it will be interesting to see how much Episode Nagi is able to pull at the box office in the West.

(Photo: Eight Bit)

If you haven't had the chance to catch up on one of the world's biggest sports anime, the first season is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes Blue Lock, "Japan's desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team's next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?"

Will you be sprinting to theaters to catch the first movie of the popular sports anime franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Blue Lock.