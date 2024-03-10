Blue Lock Movie: Episode Nagi Shares New Trailer

Day by day, we're getting closer to the release of Blue Lock's new anime. After a stellar premiere last year, the sports anime is ready to head to the big screen. This spring will mark the launch of Blue Lock Movie: Episode Nagi, and now the film has posted a new trailer for fans.

As you can see below, the new promo brings the stars of Episode Nagi to life whether they're on or off field. The movie promises to bring even more soccer action to the screen as Blue Lock Movie: Episode Nagi will follow in the steps of the show. The assistant director of Blue Lock season one, Shunsuke Ishikawa, will direct this feature outing. So if you loved Blue Lock's launch, then this movie will be up your alley.

Currently, the Blue Lock film is slated to launch on April 19th. Muneyuki Kaneshiro, the manga's writer, is helping crafted the script. Of course, manga readers may already be familiar with Blue Lock Movie: Episode Nagi; The film is adapting a manga one-shot from a few years back, and it focus on the character Nagi Seishiro as he's put to the test on the field.

If you are not familiar with Blue Lock as a whole, the series went live in August 2018 under Kaneshiro and artist Yusuke Nomura. The series, which is handled by Kodansha, became a quick hit long before its anime dropped. In October 2022, Blue Lock got its anime premiere courtesy of studio Eight Bit. The show is working hard on season two behind the scenes these days. So for anyone who's not caught up on Blue Lock, you can read up on its official synopsis below before binging season one on Crunchyroll.

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's mising? An absolute ace striker. The Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, so Blue Lock -- a rigorous training ground for 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players -- is created. To survive this battle royale, the last striker standing will have to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in his way!"

