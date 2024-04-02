Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Movie Runtime Revealed

Blue Lock is coming back with a new movie this month overseas, and the runtime for its big outing has been revealed ahead of its debut! Following the successful release of the TV anime's debut season, it was quickly announced that Blue Lock would be returning for both a Season 2 of the TV anime and its first feature film outing. It then was revealed that the movie was going to be a special prequel story focusing on Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage before they entered the Blue Lock system, and this new movie will be hitting theaters across Japan later this month.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi will be releasing in Japan later this April, and ahead of its debut a listing for the movie's runtime on the film's website (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on X) has revealed that it will last for one hour and 31 minutes. With the film taking on a special Nagi focused story fleshing out his journey before he entered Blue Lock, it's likely going to be a major success leading into the TV anime's second season in the near future.

(Photo: 8-Bit)

What Is Blue Lock: Episode Nagi?

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is scheduled to release in Japan on April 19th, but has yet to confirm any potential international release plans as of the time of this publication. Featuring a returning Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishiro Nagi and Yuma Uchida as Reo Mikage alongside more members of the TV anime's staff and cast, the movie will also introduce Subaru Kimura as Ryo Nameoka, a rival to Nagi and Reo. If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the release of the new movie and the previously announced Season 2, Blue Lock is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

They tease Blue Lock as such, "After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

What are you thinking of the new Blue Lock movie so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!