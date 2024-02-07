Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Theme Song Released

It is a tough feat for any new anime on the scene to overcome the long-running juggernaut known as One Piece, so when one does, it should certainly gain anime fans' attention. Such is the case with Blue Lock, the sports anime franchise that was able to become the top-selling many in 2023. Flying high on its recent popularity, it should come as no surprise that the series will receive its feature-length film in Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, and the movie has revealed its theme song for anime fans.

Blue Lock first premiered as a manga in 2018, wasting little time in taking the world by storm. While the series doesn't feature battles of life and death, losing in the cutthroat competition of the series results in having participants' sporting dreams shattered. Since premiering, the anime franchise hasn't just seen serious success but has become a part of Japanese culture. During the 2022 Olympics, Japan's football team were given outfits created by Blue Lock's mangaka, going to show how beloved the series has become in a relatively short amount of time.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Theme Song

The theme song for the upcoming film is "Stormy" by the musical acts of Nissy x SKY-HI. Blue Lock: Episode Nagi will hit theaters in Japan on April 19th, though a North American release date has yet to be confirmed. Thanks to the popularity of the franchise, it is only a matter of time until the sports anime film makes its way to the West.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Blue Lock, the first season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the soccer series, "Japan's desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team's next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?"

Do you think we'll get news on Blue Lock Season 2 this year? Has Blue Lock earned the title of best sports anime for you? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Blue Lock.