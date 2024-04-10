Blue Period Creator Breaks Silence on Live-Action Movie

Blue Period is getting its own live-action movie, and the creator behind it all has shared their reaction to the new adaptation! Tsubasa Yamaguchi's Blue Period manga has been quite the hit since it made its debut with Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon in 2017, and has won many awards and accolades in the years since. But as Blue Period continues to grow, it has gotten to branch out in all sorts of new ways with the likes of a new anime adaptation in the past and a new live-action movie adaptation hitting Japan some time later this Summer.

Blue Period will be making its live-action feature debut in Japan later this Summer with Warner Bros. Japan, and series creator Tsubasa Yamaguchi shared their comments of how impressed they were after seeing the final product. Beginning with, "I expressed a lot of things that I couldn't see in the manga, such as the scenery that I couldn't see when I was writing it as a manga, the facial expressions of the characters played by the actors, and the sense of the "pause" between words."

Blue Period Creator Reacts to Live-Action Movie

"I was honestly impressed by the movie `'Blue Period,' where I could feel the reality in each scene, and not the artificiality," Yamaguchi continued. "The cast members spent a lot of time practicing painting, and when I first saw them on set, I was amazed to see that everyone's movements were similar to those of a painter. In particular, when I met [Gordon] Maeda-san, I felt so awkward that I felt like I was meeting my classmate Yaguchi-kun. How do you turn this work into a movie from the planning stage? I'm really glad that I was able to entrust this project to Director Hagiwara, who has a clear vision and is always thinking about delivering a film to the audience. I would be happy if everyone could feel the passion that people feel when they try to start something."

Blue Period's live-action movie will be releasing in Japan on August 9th, but has yet to announce whether or not there are any current plans for an international release as of the time of this publication.