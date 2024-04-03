Blue Period Live-Action Movie Trailer Released: Watch

It looks like Blue Period is ready to enter a new era. Following its stellar launch on the small screen, the team behind Blue Period is hard at work on a movie. Now, the first trailer for Blue Period's live-action adaptation is out, and it brings Yatora Yaguchi to life in bright color.

As you can see below, the new trailer for Blue Period showcases Tsubasa Yamaguchi's hit series in keen detail. Gordon Maeda has been cast as the artist, and that name may sound familiar to you. The actor has a long resume in the Japanese film industry, and they are the brother of Mackenyu who plays Zoro in Netflix's One Piece.

If you are eager to check out Blue Period, the coming-of-age drama is slated to hit theaters in August 2024. Of course, you can brush up on the series ahead of its movie launch. Kodansha is still publishing Yamaguchi's manga monthly, and there is the Blue Period anime to consider. Seven Arcs brought the manga to life on screen with an anime in 2021. The series is streaming now on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on Blue Period, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It's an effortless performance, and, ultimately... a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst--and he's about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be..."

