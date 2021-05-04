Blue Period Anime Releases First Poster, Trailer

If you have not heard of Blue Period, then it is time you listened up! The series happens to be one of the best printing under Kodansha these days, and it is about to make its big transition to television. An anime adaptation of Blue Period is coming this year, and a trailer has gone live for the show as well as a poster.

Blue Period is currently expected to debut in October 2021, and its new trailer shows off its main characters. The gorgeous clip introduces fans to Yatora as he is introduced to art for the first time. For those familiar with the manga, Blue Period seems like it will faithfully adapt Tsubasa Yamaguchi's vision on screen, so we have plenty to be excited about!

"Blue Period" TV anime has released a new PV. The anime will premiere this October!pic.twitter.com/jjcgrEtNjM — Anime Corner (@animecorner_ac) April 27, 2021

As for the show, Blue Period has cast Hiromu Mineta as Yatora while Yumiri Hanamori oversees the role of Ryuji. Daiki Yamashita is voicing Yotasuke while Kengo Kawanishi is taking care of Haruka. Finally, Maki is being played by Yume Miyamoto. Kouji Masunari is acting as general director with Katsuya Asano. Other crew members include Reiko Yoshida, Tomoyuki Shitaya, and artists with Seven Arcs.

Want to know more about Blue Period? The series debuted back in June 2017 under Kodansha's imprint. The coming-of-age series was brought into English years later in 2020, so you can find its official synopsis below:

"Blue Period" anime will start airing in October 2021. New key visual & first trailer revealed toohttps://t.co/vky8noL5Pq Image © Kodansha, Yamaguchi Tsubasa, Anime Production Committee pic.twitter.com/jNXSYDCIiD — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) April 27, 2021

"Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It’s an effortless performance, and, ultimately... a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst — and he’s about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!"

What do you make of this new series? Will you be checking out Blue Period when it goes live?