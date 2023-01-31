Bocchi the Rock Is Going Viral Over an Unhinged Secret

If there was one anime you have you to see to believe, it might just be Bocchi the Rock. The series debuted last year under CloverWorks, and it has only grown in fame since season one wound down. After all, the show's slice-of-life comedy has gone viral countless times, and lead Hitori Goto has become a bonafide legend. And now, one truly unhinged fact about the series is taking over the fandom.

And what might that tidbit be? Well, it has to do with Hitori herself. It turns out one scene in the anime that everyone thought was made up was done in person. So if you ever doubted actress Yoshino Aoyama's skill, well – perish the thought.

this noise glitch is actually not a sound effect, it's a pure human sound and was made by Bocchi's seiyuu Aoyama Yoshino. The sound director freaked bc they never thought a human was capable of making that kind of sound.pic.twitter.com/p2c2zG4nsx https://t.co/8T0dmdAp0p — MJ | TWIYOR BUTT-SHOT DATE ON 2023🎉 (@msfujoshi23) January 28, 2023

As you can see above, the fact took over Twitter's anime fandom recently as millions checked out a famous Bocchi the Rock clip. The scene in question shows Hitori glitching on the ground as she panics in the face of creating an Instagram. Given the girl's panic, it makes sense her screams are distorted. But rather than modulating the dialogue in post, it turns out Aoyama did this scream with her voice alone.

If you don't believe it, you aren't the only one. This is why Aoyama ended up doing the infamous scream in person. During a live chat with the cast of Bocchi the Rock, the voice actress spoke about how strict the team was in recording the sound. A number of takes were done, and in the end, Aoyama does the sound live for good measure. It sounds just like the anime, and honestly, it is incredibly impressive to hear. It takes lots of skill to pull off this vocal fry without injuring yourself, and Aoyama can do it consistently. So if you needed another reason to love Bocchi the Rock, here you go!

Have you checked out Bocchi the Rock yet? Would you have ever guessed the secret behind this scene? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.