Viral Poll Ranks Animation's Funniest Scenes of All Time
Animation has been around for centuries, and these days, it feels like the medium is growing bigger by the second. More fans are embracing the medium than ever whether they're toeing into anime or even classic cartoons. All this newfound attention has sparked plenty of debate online, and now, it seems one poll on social media is going viral. After all, millions have sounded off on an animation poll on Twitter, and it has netizens ranking animation's funniest moments of all time.
As you can see below, a simple post asked netizens to share the funniest scene they can recall from an animated movie or TV series. More than 100 million netizens have checked out the poll and helped establish which clips tickle their funny bone. From Dragon Ball to The Regular Show, all sorts of IPs made the cut here, and you can find a slew of top-voted scenes in the slides below.
Of course, animation lends itself to humor with ease as the medium can do things that live-action can never in real life. The most absurd slapstick moments are free game in animation, but the medium can provoke laughter in simple ways. From witty dialogue to visual gags, the medium has depth, and this poll proves as much. Animation is just as likely to make you laugh as it is to make you cry. So if you wrote off animation years ago, well – maybe it is time you see how today's animated hits sit with you.
Do you have an animated moment you'd like to add to this list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Descent Into Madness
Obviously this https://t.co/hScKGLoCFF pic.twitter.com/SBJd7qLjlj— k🌈 (@mysoftestecho) January 28, 2023
Never Forget
I think about this scene from Ultimate Alien more than I should https://t.co/tZxGA1uz47 pic.twitter.com/TAvRJbmZAZ— Kairito (TF filler arc) (@Kairito10) January 28, 2023
Code Lyoko Coming Through
here have this gem from code lyoko right here https://t.co/3wDAHXFYcE pic.twitter.com/Z1LbM5unJR— The Code Lyoko Memelord (@LyokoMemelord) January 28, 2023
Hits Every Time
This will never not be funny to me I swear https://t.co/5WWydqVKRz pic.twitter.com/naLpAGgqNm— Pride (@PridefuISin) January 28, 2023
Old-Fashion Laughter
Regular show always has funny clips https://t.co/C3j8FhRUJY pic.twitter.com/9ViPsNeJA8— TCald (@ThatGuyTCald) January 28, 2023
Never Gets Old
Wrote this joke, and still can't stop laughing at it. https://t.co/t964FZsI6M pic.twitter.com/QtsRZaRGqw— Takahata (@Takahata101) January 28, 2023
Literal Tears
cried https://t.co/8SBgQmq5mX pic.twitter.com/nWMzi3j5kc— Kio (@KioKiooo2) January 29, 2023
So Unserious
Madagascar was so unserious 💀pic.twitter.com/zR8s2SrVoW https://t.co/1KWzOjVl5Q— Zion Destiny ~ ⁷ (@zionnndestinyyy) January 29, 2023
Rest in Peace
I don’t know what’s funnier. Doof’s scream as he’s being set on fire, or the fact that he was more annoyed with the ludicrous design flaw. 🤣 https://t.co/tb51YV1fIH pic.twitter.com/0rriPC2h3i— David Mercado (@DavidMe73938129) January 29, 2023
Hercules FTW
i liked hercules for hades, pain, and panic scenes pic.twitter.com/TUzOzHSvuN https://t.co/JHMNhDBkPN— kate (@flatlinesboca) January 29, 2023