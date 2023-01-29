Viral Poll Ranks Animation's Funniest Scenes of All Time

Animation has been around for centuries, and these days, it feels like the medium is growing bigger by the second. More fans are embracing the medium than ever whether they're toeing into anime or even classic cartoons. All this newfound attention has sparked plenty of debate online, and now, it seems one poll on social media is going viral. After all, millions have sounded off on an animation poll on Twitter, and it has netizens ranking animation's funniest moments of all time.

As you can see below, a simple post asked netizens to share the funniest scene they can recall from an animated movie or TV series. More than 100 million netizens have checked out the poll and helped establish which clips tickle their funny bone. From Dragon Ball to The Regular Show, all sorts of IPs made the cut here, and you can find a slew of top-voted scenes in the slides below.

Of course, animation lends itself to humor with ease as the medium can do things that live-action can never in real life. The most absurd slapstick moments are free game in animation, but the medium can provoke laughter in simple ways. From witty dialogue to visual gags, the medium has depth, and this poll proves as much. Animation is just as likely to make you laugh as it is to make you cry. So if you wrote off animation years ago, well – maybe it is time you see how today's animated hits sit with you.

Do you have an animated moment you'd like to add to this list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.