Anime Japan 2023 Shares Key Visual, First Details
The world of anime conventions has had a difficult past few years thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, with many venues rolling with the punches as a result and blending physical locations with digital events to help bring the biggest anime news to the world. Anime Japan is no different, having swung open its doors in 2014 and slowly working its way up the anime food chain. Set to take place on March 25th and 26th in Japan, the convention hasn't just released a new key visual, but a schedule for the heavy hitters participating in the event.
On Saturday, March 25th, Anime Japan has shared the panels that will be featured as a part of its convention:
Red Stage
- 9:15 ~ 9:50 – PSYCHO-PASS PROVIDENCE
- 10:25 ~ 11:00 – Oshi no Ko
- 11:35 ~ 12:10 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- 12:45 ~ 13:20 – JUJUTSU KAISEN
- 13:55 ~ 14:30 – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
- 15:05 ~ 15:40 – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- 16:15 ~ 16:50 – Idolmaster
- 17:45 ~ 18:20 – Rurouni Kenshin
- 18:55 ~ 19:55 – Love Live!
Green Stage
- 9:50 ~ 10:25 – My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
- 11:00 ~ 11:35 – TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You
- 12:10 ~ 12:45 – MIX
- 13:20 ~ 13:55 – Horimiya
- 14:30 ~ 15:05 – Loving Yamada at Lv999!
- 15:40 ~ 16:15 – Dr. STONE
- 17:10 ~ 17:45 – Undead Unluck
- 18:20 ~ 18:55 – Ketsugo Danshi: Elements with Emotions
Blue Stage
- 9:20 ~ 9:50 – Tales of Wedding Rings
- 10:20 ~ 10:50 – Dead Mount Death Play
- 11:20 ~ 11:50 – Netflix Anime
- 12:20 ~ 12:50 – Heavenly Delusion
- 13:20 ~ 13:50 – 2.5 Dimensional Seduction
- 14:20 ~ 14:50 – Cheerleading Match (Hosted by Kaguya-sama: Love is War)
- 15:20 ~ 15:50 – GAMERA -Rebirth-
- 16:20 ~ 16:50 – Hero Classroom
On Sunday, March 26th, Anime Japan will have even more panels, featuring the following anime franchises dropping new info:
- 9:00 ~ 9:50 – SPY x FAMILY
- 10:25 ~ 11:00 – UniteUp!
- 11:35 ~ 12:10 – Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!
- 12:45 ~ 13:20 – Sailor Moon Cosmos
- 13:55 ~ 14:30 – Fate/Grand Order
- 15:05 ~ 15:40 – TBA
- 16:15 ~ 16:50 – Attack on Titan Final Season
Green Stage
- 9:50 ~ 10:25 – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
- 11:00 ~ 11:35 – TBA
- 12:10 ~ 12:45 – HIGH CARD
- 13:20 ~ 13:55 – The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2
- 14:30 ~ 15:05 – Paradox Live
- 15:40 ~ 16:15 – I Got a Cheat Ability in a Different World, and Became Extraordinary Even in the Real World
You can also check out the latest key visual from the upcoming event, gathering together some of the biggest characters in the anime world:
AnimeJapan 2023 is scheduled for March 25-26 at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan!
Latest news on anime titles, talk panels with popular voice actors and more! Please stay tuned! 👀
✨More: https://t.co/wiP6iDTS6O pic.twitter.com/2J2Uien5vR