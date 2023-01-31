Anime Japan 2023 Shares Key Visual, First Details

The world of anime conventions has had a difficult past few years thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, with many venues rolling with the punches as a result and blending physical locations with digital events to help bring the biggest anime news to the world. Anime Japan is no different, having swung open its doors in 2014 and slowly working its way up the anime food chain. Set to take place on March 25th and 26th in Japan, the convention hasn't just released a new key visual, but a schedule for the heavy hitters participating in the event.

On Saturday, March 25th, Anime Japan has shared the panels that will be featured as a part of its convention:

Red Stage

9:15 ~ 9:50 – PSYCHO-PASS PROVIDENCE

10:25 ~ 11:00 – Oshi no Ko

11:35 ~ 12:10 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

12:45 ~ 13:20 – JUJUTSU KAISEN

13:55 ~ 14:30 – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

15:05 ~ 15:40 – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

16:15 ~ 16:50 – Idolmaster

17:45 ~ 18:20 – Rurouni Kenshin

18:55 ~ 19:55 – Love Live!

Green Stage

9:50 ~ 10:25 – My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

11:00 ~ 11:35 – TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You

12:10 ~ 12:45 – MIX

13:20 ~ 13:55 – Horimiya

14:30 ~ 15:05 – Loving Yamada at Lv999!

15:40 ~ 16:15 – Dr. STONE

17:10 ~ 17:45 – Undead Unluck

18:20 ~ 18:55 – Ketsugo Danshi: Elements with Emotions

Blue Stage

9:20 ~ 9:50 – Tales of Wedding Rings

10:20 ~ 10:50 – Dead Mount Death Play

11:20 ~ 11:50 – Netflix Anime

12:20 ~ 12:50 – Heavenly Delusion

13:20 ~ 13:50 – 2.5 Dimensional Seduction

14:20 ~ 14:50 – Cheerleading Match (Hosted by Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

15:20 ~ 15:50 – GAMERA -Rebirth-

16:20 ~ 16:50 – Hero Classroom

On Sunday, March 26th, Anime Japan will have even more panels, featuring the following anime franchises dropping new info:

9:00 ~ 9:50 – SPY x FAMILY

10:25 ~ 11:00 – UniteUp!

11:35 ~ 12:10 – Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

12:45 ~ 13:20 – Sailor Moon Cosmos

13:55 ~ 14:30 – Fate/Grand Order

15:05 ~ 15:40 – TBA

16:15 ~ 16:50 – Attack on Titan Final Season

Green Stage

9:50 ~ 10:25 – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

11:00 ~ 11:35 – TBA

12:10 ~ 12:45 – HIGH CARD

13:20 ~ 13:55 – The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2

14:30 ~ 15:05 – Paradox Live

15:40 ~ 16:15 – I Got a Cheat Ability in a Different World, and Became Extraordinary Even in the Real World

You can also check out the latest key visual from the upcoming event, gathering together some of the biggest characters in the anime world:

AnimeJapan 2023 is scheduled for March 25-26 at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan!



Latest news on anime titles, talk panels with popular voice actors and more! Please stay tuned! 👀



✨More: https://t.co/wiP6iDTS6O pic.twitter.com/2J2Uien5vR — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) January 30, 2023

Via Anime Japan