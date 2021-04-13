New Boruto Promo Sets Up an Important Naruto Scene

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hasn't just introduced Team 7 to the mysterious character known as Kawaki during the "Vessel Arc", it also has brought the vessel of the Kara Organization into the Hidden Leaf Village proper, and the next episode of the anime is set to bring a pivotal moment of the Seventh Hokage to life. With Naruto deciding that the best option for Kawaki and the Hidden Leaf Village was to take in the vessel into the Uzumaki Clan proper, it seems as if all the parties involved have some common ground to find.

In the upcoming episode of the anime, Naruto will be taking Kawaki on a journey throughout the Hidden Leaf, as the two take on the non-dangerous task of shopping for a new vase. On top of giving anime fans plenty of hilarious moments, including a reference to the Fourth Hokage that will have many dying from laughter, this next anime episode will be giving us a heartwarming moment between the Seventh Hokage and the Vessel of the Kara Organization. With the anime taking the opportunity to dive further into the events that have taken place in the pages of the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans of Konoha have plenty to look forward to.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the preview for the one-hundred and ninety-fifth episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which will focus on a day trip to the shops and marketplaces of Konoha as Kawaki learns more about the environment which he now finds himself in:

Without going into spoiler territory, the moment in question between Naruto and Kawaki will show just how empathetic the Seventh Hokage is to the young boy who was used as a pawn for the Kara Organization. With Naruto spending the majority of his early life dealing with being a pariah in Konoha thanks to the nine-tailed fox he shared a body with, perhaps no one understands the pain and suffering that Kawaki has gone through better than the Seventh. With the Kara Organization still working in the background, Naruto and the Hidden Leaf Village have more than a few problems to deal with on the horizon.

