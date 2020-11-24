Naruto: Is It Time for the Seventh Hokage to Die?

The latest arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has seen the seventh Hokage gaining a brand new transformation by accessing his connection with the nine tailed fox in a way he never has before, and though he's gained more power than ever, the new form might result in Naruto's death, but it has us wondering if it's time for the franchise to lose one of its biggest players! As Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto attempt to take on Isshiki, the Otsutsuki Clan member who has overtaken Jigen's body, the ending of this battle is anyone's guess but it's clear it will change the future of the series! Do you think it's time for Naruto to kick the bucket? Who would you nominate to be the next Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha!

Truly Make It Boruto's Story (Photo: Studio Pierrot) Though Naruto clearly is the biggest player in the franchise that made Konoha a household name among anime fans since its premiere, the franchise now focuses on his son in Boruto and his death would truly transition the story from father to son. Naruto has also achieved his dream of becoming the Hokage, so his story has reached its natural conclusion, and with Boruto setting out to be his own character outside of his father's shadow, Naruto's demise would certainly help the son of the Seventh Hokage strike out on his own, whether he liked it or not. prevnext

Masashi Kishomoto Has Returned The creator of the original Shonen franchise Masashi Kishimoto, for those who might not have heard, will be returning to writing duties on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and if there was ever going to be someone that would be able to give Naruto the perfect send off, it would be his "father". Honestly, the author's return couldn't be more well timed here and it does have us wondering if Masashi is coming back for this very reason, to end the story of a character that has become so big in the world of anime throughout the years! prevnext

A New Generation (Photo: Studio Pierrot) Stemming from the idea of giving Boruto more of the spotlight, taking from his friends and fellow younger ninjas in the movie their "shining star" in the seventh Hokage would really place them into a terrifying, albeit far more interesting, position. What would the village do without their leader? How could the next generation move forward and create their own paths? As the Kara Organization marches forward, losing Naruto would be a blow to the village of Konoha but would put the new crop of ninjas into situations that would be that much more compelling as a result. prevnext

Amplify The Threat Of Kara (Photo: Viz Media) While Jigen, Kashin Koji, and their companions have been fighting against the Hidden Leaf Village, they've also been fighting with the legacy that was left by the original "evil ninja team" in the Akatsuki, and they could definitely use a big notch in their belts when it comes to inflicting pain on Konoha. The Akatsuki were ultimately responsible for some major deaths in the series including the likes of Asuma, Jiraiya, and Neiji when all was said and done, and Kara hasn't been able to keep up with this body count. If Kara were ultimately responsible for the death of Naruto, it would go that much further into amplifying how terrifying they are. prevnext