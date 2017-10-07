‘Boruto’ Confirms A Major Sarada Uchiha Battle Is On The Way

In the upcoming episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations we will be seeing something quite special from the future Hokage in Sarada Uchiha. The Konoha students have been on a field trip to the Hidden Mist Village, which has completely changed since the Naruto days. The village was once known the Bloody Mist, however, the village has changed and is now a peaceful place since Chojuro became the Mizukage.

However, not everyone is happy with the peace the village is in and there are a number of people who want the days of bloodshed to return. As a result, some of the Hidden Mist young ninja’s have rebelled and have kidnapped Denki. Kagura and the other students will fight to bring him back, however, it won’t be easy.

In episode 30 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, under the guidance of the Mizukage, Boruto and Sarada will arrive at the location where Shizuma and his friends are. Shizuma’s technique is dispelling and as a result, the Konoha ninja’s can make their move. In this episode, fans will see Sarada’s Sharingan in action for the first time properly since she awakened it during Naruto Gaiden. Sarada will be forced to fight a female ninja who was given the Lightning Sword named Buntan Kurosuki.

This will be a truly epic battle between the young Hidden Mist ninja’s and the Konoha academy students who are on their field trip.You can check out the synopsis for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations below:

“The village of Konoha has managed to change, modernized next to an era of peace. Raising high constructions, large computer monitors of transmission of images (televisions last generation), divisions and divisions (streets) connected to run (to mobilize) electric cars, The way to live in the ninja era has changed …