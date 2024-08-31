Naruto: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 3 Cover Art Revealed

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now working its way through the early days of its sequel series, and the manga has revealed the cover art for Volume 3 ahead of its launch on shelves overseas. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex picks up three years after the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as the sequel series introduces a much harsher world for Boruto Uzumaki and the Hidden Leaf Village. Thanks to Kawaki literally flipping the script, Boruto’s now being treated as a dangerous criminal who killed the Hokage. And things have only gotten more intense from that point on with each new chapter.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has sparked a new arc where the Ten-Tails has started to emerge sentient beings through the use of the Divine Tree, and these new fighters are much deadlier than any foes seen before. They focused their target on Himawari Uzumaki for a while during this latest particular wave of chapters, and they are the ones compiled in Volume 3 of the manga hitting shelves in Japan beginning on September 4th. Focusing on Himawari, you can check out the cover art for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 3 below:

What Is Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

Shueisha teases what to expect in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex as such, “Juri and Hidari of the Divine Tree attack the village of Konoha. While Ino-Shika-Cho’s Team 10 resists Jura, who is trying to eat Himawari, the Nine Tails inside Himawari awakens… Meanwhile, Hidari also encounters Sarada, and a battle breaks out. What will Boruto and Kawaki do with Konoha in such a difficult situation?” This volume has yet to announce a potential release date outside of Japan as of the time of this publication.

If you wanted to find the most recent chapters of the sequel series as they hit each month (completely for free with a back catalog available with paid subscription), you can now find Boruto: Two Blue Vortex with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. They tease the series as such, “With everyone’s memories having been altered, Boruto finds himself being hunted by his own village. After escaping with Sasuke, what future awaits Boruto…?”

As for the Boruto anime, it’s now in the midst of a hiatus (with no current signs of returning just yet) and all available episodes are streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu if you wanted to check it out.