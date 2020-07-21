Boruto Revives a Jutsu Pulled Straight from The Inhumans

✖

In the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the battle between Kashin Koji and Jigen has been raging with a Kara Organization civil war, and the former has unleashed a new jutsu that takes a page from Marvel Comics' unique race of super beings in the Inhumans. With Koji's origins being recently revealed in the previous chapter of the ninja franchise, pulling out a move that has his hair becoming a deadly weapon shouldn't be a surprise to those who have been following the series since the earliest day of Konoha the Hidden Leaf Village!

Warning! If you haven't read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

With Kashin Koji being revealed to be a clone of Naruto's mentor, Jiraiya, the one time member of Kara has been unleashing a bevy of techniques that were used by the "pervy sage" throughout most of his battles. While fighting against Jigen's Otsutsuki form in Isshiki, Koji has been using moves like the Rasengan, Sage Mode, and summoning a number of giant toads to fight by his side, also taking a page from Medusa of the Inhumans in this latest installment by turning his hair into a spiky weapon.

While fighting against Isshiki, the head of the Otsutsuki has been employing a fiendish ability that allows him to shrink nearly anything he desires. Using this to quell the flames that were looking to swallow him whole, Jigen makes himself small enough to rest on Koji's shoulder, with Kashin employing a standard Jiraiya technique that turned his hair into a series of spikes, protecting both himself and nearly killing his opponent in the process. Kashin Koji has once again shown that his personality might be nothing like Jiraiya, but his ninjutsu techniques are straight from the pervy sage's arsenal.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Despite having Jiraiya's ninjutsu techniques under his belt, Kashin was clearly in a losing position against the head of the Kara Organization, and thus had to escape from the battle in order to save his own skin. With Koji no longer a threat and the clock ticking down for how long his body would hold up, Jigen has now made his way to Konoha, seeking a new body to transfer his power and consciousness.

What did you think of Kashin's roster of moves? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.