Boruto to Introduce Original Character in Kara Arc Adaptation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting ready to kickstart the Kara Actuation arc when the anime starts its return to screens next month, and it will be bringing on a brand new character to the story. Fans might have noticed that when the Boruto anime began teasing Kara's introduction with a new opening theme sequence that there was an extra hooded figure seen with the other members of Kara that we have come to know with the manga version of the events. As it turns out, this extra hooded figure is actually a new member of Kara created specifically for the anime.

The Kara Actuation arc was previously confirmed to blend some elements of the manga's version of the Kara saga with new elements for the anime. This new member of Kara, who will serve as the seventh Inner of the group, is one extension of this and there's no real telling what ultimate purpose this new member will serve for the arc.

What we do know, however, is what this new character will look like. Officially named Deepa, this new Inner of Kara will bear a roman numeral on his face like the six others. Voiced by Tatsuya Kakihara (who fans might remember as the voice of Fairy Tail's Natsu Dragneel), this new villain won't be tied down to already established events. The official website for the series shared the new villain's official character design, and you can check it out below:

What is the most appealing thing about a new Kara member is not what kind of trouble they will be getting into when the anime's version of the events kick in, but what kind of power they will be holding. We're still figuring out the members of Kara and their goals in the current manga, and Deepa throws a wrench into things for sure. Because it's through this new villain we'll most likely find out some key information to deal with these villains that Boruto got from another fight that might not be the same as it was in the manga. But what do you think?

Are you excited for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to finally bring Kara into the anime officially? Which members are you most excited to see in action? What is your first impression of this new villain for the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

