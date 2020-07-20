New Dragon Ball Super, Boruto Chapters are Now Available

✖

A new issue of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine has finally hit shelves in Japan, and that means that new chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are finally available to read. This month had to have been one of the toughest waits for both series in a long while as the two of them are currently embroiled in some of the most intense standoffs in their respective manga yet. Both action series feature the heroes dealing with otherworldly enemies with godlike powers, and now there's a scramble to find anyway to counter these new foes.

But now with these new chapters bring both Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations forward another step, these intense battles against Planet Eater Moro and Isshiki Otstutsuki can officially continue. Unfortunately for our heroes in both of these major series, their foes might have more tricks up their sleeves than anyone could have realized.

If you wanted to check out Dragon Ball Super Chapter 62 for yourself, you can do so at the following link here. As for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 48, you can find the chapter at the link here. Both series' newest chapters are available to read completely for free through Viz Media's Shonen Jump digital library with backlogs made available with a $1.99 USD monthly subscription!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 62 continues the fight against Moro as Goku and Vegeta both realize that they are out of tricks compared to how many new abilities Moro has successfully unlocked thanks to his absorbing the killer android Seven-Three at the end of the previous chapter. Although Vegeta managed to learn a powerful new technique thanks to his training on Yardrat, Moro revealed that he had a backup plan in place that quickly expanded the gap in power between he and Goku and Vegeta.

As for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 48 of the series shows off more of what Isshiki Otsutsuki is truly capable of. Following the fight between Jigen and Kashin Koji, Isshiki was forced to activate his Karma early and thus awaken within Jigen's broken body. The fight between the two powers continues in the newest chapter of the series, and thus takes the fight to an unexpected place when Isshiki proves to be too powerful.

There's a common thread between both of these series as both sets of heroes fight against far too powerful enemies, and thus unfortunately it's probably going to be an even tougher month to wait for the next chapters! Are you going to be jumping into each of these new chapters? Already caught up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.