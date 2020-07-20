Boruto Officially Introduces Kara to the Anime

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been waiting for a long time for the deadly group Kara to make their official debut in the anime, and now the newest episode of the series has made that happen. The anime has officially kicked off the long awaited Kara Actuation arc with the newest episode of the series, and it's been a much longer wait than expected as the series went on hiatus due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There were teases of Kara a bit before the hiatus hit, so this has been a welcome debut to many fans for sure.

Episode 157 kicks off this original anime arc with Sasuke and Sai investigating whether or not Kara is actually a real group, and more importantly, a real threat. Following an altercation with someone who turns out to be an Outer (a supporter of Kara not tied into the main group), the two of them discover one of Kara's older hideouts and laboratory. But that's not all to the reveal.

At the very end of the episode, Kara is revealed in full. The various members are still hiding under their cloaks as seen in the opening theme sequence, but it's here where their leader, Jigen, speaks to them about the destroyed laboratory and the fact that the Hidden Leaf won't be ruining whatever major plan they have in store.

Now that Kara has officially made their debut in the anime, Naruto and the other Hidden Leaf officials now know more about the group in a much different fashion than they did in the anime. They are preparing some countermeasures of their own like increasing their Scientific Ninja Tool production, but it's clear that these two groups will soon clash in a way that was not previously explored in the manga. Especially when the anime has already confirmed there was a brand new member crafted specifically for this original arc. But what do you think?

