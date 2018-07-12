‘Boruto’ Makes a Big ‘Naruto’ Villain Change

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw Sasuke, Boruto and the Five Kages launch an ambitious plan to rescue Naruto from the clutches of the Otsutsuki Clan members, Momoshiki and Kinshiki, before they can steal Nine-Tails’ chakra from Naruto’s body. The rescue mission goes well enough – until a cornered Momoshiki pulls out a truly disturbing fusion technique to merge himself with Kinshiki into a powerful new form!

Naruto fans who started out the Boruto era with the very first Boruto: Naruto The Movie feature know that there is a big difference between how the anime depicts the Momoshiki/Kinshiki fusion, and what we see in the movie. Check out the images below for a clear illustration of the differences:

As you can see, there is a WORLD of difference between how the Boruto anime and movie each depict this fused Momoshiki/Kinshiki Otsutsuki. Over on Reddit, fans have already been expressing joy over the fact that the anime seems to have stayed loyal to the original character designs of the manga, while the movie chose to take a wide divergence in character design.

Boruto episode spoilers tease just what kind of threat this fused Momoshiki will be – read on below for the breakdown if you want to know!

The Fused Momoshiki’s power will be great enough that even a dual coordinated attack from Naruto and Sasuke won’t be enough to stop the villain. Momoshiki incapacitates Naruto and the Five Kages, and severely wounds Sasuke, which forces Boruto to step up in a big way. Using Sasuke’s teachings, Boruto must generate his first Rasengan in the mids of battle, and use it to take Momoshiki down! The young shinobi’s attack does well enough to allow Naruto to get free, and together, father and son generate a Rasengan powerful enough to destroy Momoshiki for good.

Things don’t end there, though: Momoshiki’s spirit hangs around long enough to drop a dark prophecy about Boruto’s future, warning that he will lose a great deal in his life, before also tagging the young ninja with an ominous seal on his hand (the Kāma), which will change Boruto’s ninjustu abilities forever.

In short: the battle with fused Momoshiki is going to be the pivotal point that begins Boruto down the path to becoming the powerful Shinobi we met at the beginning of the series. Stay tuned.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters. It airs new episodes Thursdays on Crunchyroll and Hulu – but the series is currently on a one-week break.