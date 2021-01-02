Boruto Officially Welcomes 2021 With New Postcards

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set to have a killer year, with the anime introducing audiences to the "Vessel Arc" and the long-awaited arrival of Kawaki to its episodes and the manga continuing to focus on the revelations of Kara's leader infiltrating Konoha, and to kick things off right, the Shonen franchise has released some hilarious new postcards to welcome 2021 right! While two of the cards place the Uzumaki and Uchiha families into some nice attire to ring in the new year, the third postcard focuses on Orochimaru and his clan hilariously celebrating the "Year of the Ox"!

Orochimaru has played a big role in some of the latest episodes of Masashi Kishimoto's anime, helping the Hidden Leaf Village against several members of the Kara Organization while proving that his days of villainy are long since past. With the former antagonist now living within the borders of Konoha, his offspring is now a part of Team 7, adding an interesting wrinkle with the inclusion of Mitsuki in the sequel series. Though fans will always wonder if Orochimaru is one battle away from backstabbing the inhabitants of the popular ninja village, for now, he definitely has proved himself useful to Naruto's people and attempted to make up for the many sins of his past.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared these three new postcards that have Boruto: Naruto Next Generations celebrate the arrival of the new year, giving us some snazzy new makeovers for the families of the Seventh and the last clan member of the Uchiha, while also placing Orochimaru and his friends in some eye-popping attire:

BORUTO official New Years Post Cards Revealed!! pic.twitter.com/9KwDcB10K9 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 1, 2021

Boruto's manga has made a lot of waves recently, thanks not only to the return of the creator of the series, Masashi Kishimoto, as a writer, but also with a brand new threat arising in the Hidden Leaf Village from an unexpected source. With one hero suffering a major injury, the future of Konoha is definitely up in the air, and the anime is going to have some big events to cover before it is able to adapt these significant new events.

What do you think of these Boruto 2021 Postcards? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!