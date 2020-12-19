Boruto Teases Kawaki's Anime Debut with Stunning New Trailer

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has teased Kawaki's upcoming anime debut with a stunning new trailer. Now that the anime has officially unveiled Kawaki in the anime's current opening theme sequence, it's time for the series to get ready for his proper anime debut as part of the upcoming Vessel arc that has kicked off with the newest episode of the series. This new arc will be pulling in elements from Kawaki's debut in the manga together with new elements exclusive to the anime series, and fans can get tease of that with the newest trailer for the anime.

Debuted during Jump Festa Online 2021, the newest trailer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Vessel Arc reveals how the anime will be approaching Kawaki's transformative abilities as his body can morph into certain weapons thanks to a number of experiments made to his body in order to turn him into the perfect vessel. Check out the trailer below:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will also be bringing in some other notable faces alongside Kawaki in the future episodes. The preview for the next episode of the series, for example, fully unveiled how some of Kara's Inner members from the manga release of the series will be adapted into the anime. The events of the series have already been altered, so there's no clear way to tell how Kawaki and the others will be making their debut.

With this first battle between Boruto and Kawaki teased in this trailer, it looks like anime fans are going to have quite a lot to love when the anime gets into this major story next year.