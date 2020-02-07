Boruto Animator Gives Take on Epic My Hero Academia Scene

The fourth season of My Hero Academia didn’t just give us an amazing battle between Midoriya and Overhaul, it also gave us a far more in-depth look into the character of Mirio, aka Lemillion of the Big Three. With a quirk that gives him the ability to phase through solid objects, Lemillion had trained himself to become one of the premiere students at UA Academy, giving himself a future as one of the strongest heroes around. Unfortunately, this future hit a road block as he lost his quirk in the fight against the Yakuza, but this isn’t stopping Mirio from giving the world his smile. Now, an animator for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has given their take on one of Lemillion’s most iconic scenes!

With the death of Sir Nighteye, there’s no one who should have taken the event harder than Lemillion, who held the professional hero in high esteem and worked underneath him as a part of his agency. With Nighteye being impaled by the villain Overhaul, the heroes of UA Academy at least had the opportunity to say their goodbyes before the future telling hero parted from this mortal coil. Even without powers, Sir predicts a bright future for Mirio, giving him one last fortune before his death and causing Lemillion to move forward with a smile despite everything that he’s lost.

The Boruto Artist shared this amazing take on Lemillion via his Official Twitter Account, giving us a brand new take on Mirio who was attempting to save Eri by fighting Overhaul and his Eight Bullets, regardless of the fact that he lost his quirk thanks to the villains’ quirk erasing drug:

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.