My Hero Academia Art Brings Lemillion and Deku into U.S. Comics

My Hero Academia has given us a hum dinger of a fourth season for the anime, as Midoriya and several other students in UA Academy put their quirks to the test as they brought a battle to the front door of the Yakuza and their insanely powerful leader in Overhaul. With this recent story arc giving a much bigger role to Lemillion, Mirio of the Big Three, the phasing hero unfortunately befell a terrible fate, losing his powers at the hands of the Yakuza's quirk erasing drug. Still holding a smile as he moves into the future, both Deku and Lemillion are planning to continue their careers as professional heroes, powers or no. Now, one fan artist has imagined just what these two anime heroes would look like if they switched mediums to North American comics.

The Celestials in the Marvel Comics Universe have long been touted as some of the most powerful beings in the universe, having created the Earth and humanity in a nutshell. While the Living Tribunal, another insanely all powerful being, has yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Celestials will clearly have a big role to play in the upcoming movie, The Eternals. While My Hero Academia hasn't introduced any celestial characters as of yet, it would certainly be interesting to see how Midoriya and the rest of UA Academy handled such figures.

Reddit Artist Pgaleazzi shared this amazing fan art that imagines both Midoriya and Lemillion as intergalactic heroes, soaring through the Marvel Universes while still holding true to their individual aesthetics that have made them such popular characters in the My Hero Academia franchise:

How do you think Lemillion and Deku would fair in the Marvel Universe? What Marvel characters do you think would fit right into UA Academy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the heroes of Class 1-A!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.