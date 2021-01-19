Boruto Promo Teases a New Inuzuka and One Hero's Return

✖

When it comes to Boruto, fans have waited what seems like an eternity for its anime to kick into gear. The show has done so at last as the show has begun adapting the content laid out in the manga. This means Boruto has a lot on its plate in the coming weeks, and a new promo confirms a familiar ninja is about to appear along with a special newcomer.

(Photo: Pierrot)

The update went live when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared a new episode promo. It was there fans got a look at next week's episode. It turns out Boruto is about to bring back Sumire at last, and she will be joined by Inuzuka Akita. Oh, and we cannot forget the addition of Chamaru the nin-dog!

Advertisement for the return of Sumire! ‘Boruto is reunited with his classmate’! Character scans for Inuzuka Akita and the dog ‘Chamaru’! pic.twitter.com/TluvRACUru — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 14, 2021

According to this update, Team 7 will run into these fans when their new mission takes them to a lab with Dr. Katasuke. Boruto finds Sumire there as the girl transferred to this division shortly after graduating from the academy. Nowadays, Sumire is recognized as a great scientist, and she works closely with Akita on new tech for the Hidden Leaf.

As for Inuzuka Akita, there is obviously a tie between here and Kiba. The scientist is part of the village clan and acts as the head of the Scientific Ninja Weapons team. She and her pup Chamaru have worked with tech their whole lives. And despite her relation to Kiba, well - she is not nearly as brash as him or Akamaru.

These faces are just two of many which Boruto Uzumaki will run across this arc. Kara will play a big role in this story, and that means Kawaki will appear before long. His arrival will mark a definite turning point in the anime, and Kawaki's face will be a hard one to forget!

What do you make of this promo? Are you excited for Boruto's next mission or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.