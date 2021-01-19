Naruto Explains How Strong His Son Has Become in Boruto

✖

The Kara Organization has made their first big moves to achieve their mysterious goals with Konoha in their sights, and to combat this new villainous collective, Boruto and the rest of Team 7 have been training to elevate their chakra and abilities, with the Seventh Hokage himself taking the opportunity to say just how far his son has come with his training! With the last Jump Festa revealing that the "Vessel Arc" was about to overtake the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, now is definitely the time for the ninja of the Hidden Leaf to take things up a notch!

Recently in the anime, Boruto has been training with both his father and his father's mentor, Kakashi, to better understand how to harness the power of the Rasengan as well as learn some new tricks that might just be the difference between life and death in his future battles. Kawaki, the long-awaited, fan-favorite manga character, is set to descend on Konoha and its residents, ushering in an era that fans of the manga have been waiting to see for quite some time. Kawaki, along with the Kara Organization, is shrouded in mystery but expect a number of secrets to be revealed as the anime continues to follow the playbook established by the manga!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the brief exchange between father and son, with the Seventh Hokage setting the record straight that Boruto, despite not having achieved the status officially, is definitely "Chunin level" when it comes to his overall power level:

Naruto recognising Boruto as a Chunin level shinobi. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/jRrO07vtA9 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 17, 2021

The "Chunin Exams" have always been a big part of the Naruto franchise, with this storyline opening up the world of the Hidden Leaf Village outside of Team 7 and playing a big role in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Though Boruto has yet to become a Chunin, it's clear that his abilities and know-how in battle scenarios have elevated him to a comparable level. With the battle against the Kara Organization heating up, the son of Naruto is going to need all the power he has acquired in this latest arc.

What do you think of Boruto's current power level?