Boruto Clip Reveals Close-up of Some Major Kara Members

✖

Boruto has been promising fans a push in the right direction for months now, and it seems that heave-ho is coming to life at last. It has been some time since fans were first told the show planned to adapt arcs from the manga. Now, that promise is being fulfilled as a new arc just started in the anime, and a new promo has given a close intro to the members of Kara.

The promo went live today following the most recent episode of Boruto. The clip came after fans watched Ao visit the Hidden Leaf for a spell. The end of the episode teased something was up with the former Mizukage's confidant, and that was only made more ominous when the promo for next week's episode focused on Kara.

I still can’t believe that we have, Victor, Jigen, Amado and delta all in 1 episode. Kara clan have officially entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/YIui00HBxF — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 13, 2020

The group is shown one by one, giving fans their first close-ups of characters like Delta, Jigen, and more. You can check out the shots for yourself above as Delta is the first shown. The vixen is seen with thick blond hair that curls at the end, and she is sporting a tattoo on her forehead. As for the rest of her design, she is wearing a blue mini dress with daring cutouts, and it pairs with striped leggings.

As for the Jigen, the leader of Kara looks ominous given his calm appearance. The man is shown with various face tattoos and jet-black eyes. Aside from his piercings, there are few things to distinguish Jigen's face, but his long drawn-back hairstyle is hard to overlook.

The final member shown in this promo is Amado. The newcomer also sports white hair, and he has orange sunglasses on to match his earpiece. Amado appears on-screen with Jigen in the promo, and it seems they are eyeing someone suspiciously off-screen. Fans are fairly certain their target is Victor given how the man has been plotting an uprising of sorts, so fans will get to see all of these characters in action next week!

What do you think about these character designs close up...? Do they suit Boruto? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.