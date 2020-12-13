Naruto Finally Gives Closure to Two Major Deaths

✖

Naruto has experienced its share of loss over the years, and the series has brought closure to a great many of those deaths. From the Uchiha Clan to the Third Hokage, Naruto has done its best to resolve senseless loss the best it can, but there are other deaths still waiting to be addressed. And thanks to a new episode of Boruto, two such deaths were given closure all because of a certain ninja's arrival.

This weekend welcomed a new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as always. The new episode kicked off a new arc that will focus heavily on Ao. Of course, fans will remember the man as he was a major character in the Great Ninja War, and his survival gave closure to the deaths of Inoichi and Shikaku.

Seeing shikamaru and Ino cry!? I was not ready for this moment. The OST’s and the flashbacks made it so much more heartbreaking to watch. pic.twitter.com/GZIom092tH — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 13, 2020

Boruto's new episode checked in on Ino and Shikamaru was the pair began mourning the loss of their fathers. The two were killed during the war after the Ten-Tails targeted HQ to send the soldiers into a panic. Inoichi was able to send some last words to his daughter before helping Shikaku reach Shikamaru. However, their last moments haunted the two children until Ao could tell them what those seconds were like.

"They said they were proud of you, their son and daughter. That they were sure you would pull it off. They believed in you, without a hint of doubt. It was splendid and befitting end for the two of them," Ao told the pair after Ino and Shikamaru stopped the man during a visit to the Hidden Leaf.

The flashback was an emotional one that left the two teammates in tears, and fans got teary as well. After all, the two deaths still sting even after all this time, and this closure only reminds fans of other losses that haven't been resolved just yet.

