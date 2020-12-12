Boruto Teases Info on Next Ending Theme

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has released new info on the next ending theme for the anime series. The anime is getting ready to launch into its next massive arc pulling in more material from the original manga release of the series, and has already marked the occasion with an updated opening that gave fans a much clearer look on how future key characters such as Kawaki and the members of Kara will look in the anime. With a new opening theme comes a new ending theme for the series on the way some time next month.

As announced in the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (h/t Anime News Network), rock band Mol-74 will be performing the next ending theme for the series, titled "Answers." This will mark the fifteenth ending theme sequence for the anime overall, and will be making its debut sometime in January 2021 (its official release episode has not been confirmed as of this writing).

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will also be launching a new opening theme sometime next month as well, "Baku" as performed by Ikimono-gatari. There has yet to be a confirmed release time for the new opening as well, but it's likely that the two of them will debut at the same time as the series fully launches the Vessel arc of the anime which will pull some notable elements of the manga with original content much like the Kara Actuation arc prior.

We'll be able to see how the Vessel arc kicks off in the anime soon enough as the series will be bringing in one of the key players of the coming arc of the series. While the manga tackled it as the "Ao arc," it seems the anime will be shifting some things around some more with the introduction of Ao to anime fans. But with the anime already promising Kawaki and Kara's full debuts, the anime won't be shaking things up too much.

Fans have been waiting for the anime to return to manga adaptation for quite some time, so it seems like 2021 will be a big year! But what do you think? Excited to see Boruto: Naruto Next Generations start off the Vessel arc in the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!