Boruto Reveals a Big Twist In Karma's Otsutsuki Connection

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations might be getting its fair share of attention thanks to the anime finally diving into the "Vessel Arc" and the introduction of the long-awaited character known as Kawaki, but the manga is heating up with the war between Konoha and Kara heating up in unexpected ways as the energy known as Karma is revealed to have a big twist linked to it! With previous installments ending the battle between Jigen and some of the most powerful ninja of the Hidden Leaf, the future of the manga is up in the air though danger still seems to be around every corner!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 54, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Jigen is seemingly dead, having been unable to successfully swap bodies in time with Kawaki, using the energy known as Karma in the character that was created by the Kara Organization. However, with Isshiki's death, a new threat has emerged that has arisen from the inside of Boruto himself, as Momoshiki has taken control of the body of the son of the Seventh Hokage, and even gone so far as to take one of Sasuke's eyes in the process of his revival!

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Momoshiki explains, it seems as though Karma, even if completely destroyed in a vessel's body, still leaves the DNA of the celestial ninja in the form of the target. Kawaki is stunned to learn that his body is basically now eighty percent Otsutsuki, meaning he still is a vessel for the celestial ninja clan despite Jigen no longer being amongst the land of the living.

Luckily for Kawaki, Boruto is eventually able to regain control of his body from Momoshiki, with the ninjas discovering that once Naruto's son uses the majority of his chakra, it gives the celestial ninja residing in his body the perfect opportunity to take the reins. Though the danger of both Jigen and Momoshiki might be over, for now, the current status of Naruto is unclear as Sasuke notes that the Seventh Hokage has yet to wake up following his deadly union with the nine-tailed fox that sent his power level skyrocketing!

What do you think the future holds for Konoha now that both Jigen and Momoshiki are out of the picture? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!