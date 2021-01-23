Boruto Brings Back One of Sasuke's Famous Attacks

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations brought back one of Sasuke Uchiha's famous attacks in the newest chapter of the series! With the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki already pushing Naruto and Sasuke to their limits, the newest chapter sees the two of them completely exhausted in their attempt to put a stop to the surprising new threat in the series. The cliffhanger from the last chapter saw Momoshiki Otsutsuki awaken in Boruto's body and dealing a massive injury to Sasuke's eye in order to keep them from escaping the dimension they fought Isshiki. Now the newest chapter has made good on that cliffhanger.

Chapter 54 of the series immediately picks up after Momoshiki took over Boruto's body and stabbed Sasuke in the eye, and Sasuke's forced to also make good on a promise he made to Boruto in a previous chapter. Knowing that he has to do everything in his power to put a stop to Momoshiki, Sasuke brings back one of his most powerful techniques the Amaterasu.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With Momoshiki Otsutsuki taking over Boruto's body, Sasuke's takes a quick glimpse of the situation and realizes that Momoshiki's healing ability has kicked in thus making actually hurting the foe even tougher. Still wary of Momoshiki's abilities, Sasuke hits the possessed Boruto with everything he can but is stopped just a bit when Momoshiki asks if Sasuke's willing to hurt his student.

But thinking back to the vow he made to Boruto before the battle to put a stop to him if he transforms, Sasuke then brings back Amaterasu at the risk of damage to his one good eye. Unfortunately, Momoshiki used a Shadow Clone to absorb the damage of the flame. But at the same time, with this he realizes that Momoshiki is not using his chakra absorbing abilities to keep from awakening Boruto from within his weakened state, Sasuke unlocks the key to bringing Boruto back from the brink.

Sasuke's Amaterasu use is limited, but him using it in the first place was proof that he really was planning to damage Boruto's body to such an extent in order to save them all. It was a brutal decision made in the moment, and one that shows how their bond as teacher and student. But what do you think?

How did you feel about Sasuke choosing to use Amaterasu on Momoshiki?