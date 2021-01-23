Naruto Reveals a Key to Boruto's Momoshiki Form

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime is currently exploring the opening salvo unleashed by the Kara Organization as the Vessel Arc begins, but the manga is neck-deep in the war between the rogue ninja collective and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha and a big reveal has taken place with Momoshiki, the Otsutsuki member bouncing around in the son of the Seventh's head. Throughout the series, Boruto has been struggling with the celestial ninja residing in his body much like his father, Naruto, did with the nine-tailed fox, though the current protagonist of the series' cross to bear might be far more evil.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, Chapter 54, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

Jigen has been defeated in the latest storyline of the Shonen epic series created by Masashi Kishimoto, unable to take over the body of Kawaki in time following Isshiki taking full control of their shared body. Though the head of the Kara Organization is no more, the Otsutsuki are still a threat, which Momoshiki proves by emerging from Boruto's body and delivering a devastating injury to Sasuke, stabbing out one of his eyes with a well-placed kunai. In the latest installment, we learn one of the ways that Momoshiki can take control of Boruto's body, proving that battles involving the son of Naruto will have a hidden wrinkle moving forward!

Whenever Boruto runs out of chakra completely, it seems as if this lends to the emergence of Momoshiki, who can take the reins of their shared body, using it in this latest chapter in an attempt to do what Jigen could not and take over Kawaki's body. As Momoshiki explains, Kawaki's body has fully become that of an Otsutsuki thanks to the experiments done by the Kara Organization, making him the perfect vessel for any celestial ninja looking for a new home.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With Jigen gone and Momoshiki pushed back down into the recesses of Boruto's mind, thanks in part to some quick thinking by Kawaki, the future of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is up in the air, though it seems as if the Seventh Hokage isn't out of the woods yet!

Do you think Boruto will actually be the main villain of the series moving forward? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha!