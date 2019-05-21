Boruto Hilariously Twists Might Guy’s Dynamic Entry

One of the most memorable scenes in Masashi Kishimoto’s original Naruto series came during the final arc in which Might Guy unleashed the full power of the Eight Gates, something fans had been waiting to see ever since the dangerous jutsu was introduced. But it unfortunately came at the cost of Might Guy’s body, and thus the powerful taijutsu user was confined to a wheelchair at the end of the series.

But while Boruto has already shown Guy can still fight like always, the latest episode proves that not only is Guy still strong but he’s as goofy as ever as the series got a hilarious new spin on his Dynamic Entry technique when he flies into the air on his wheelchair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is adapting the Konoha Shinden novel in which Guy, Kakashi, and their guard Mirai Sarutobi are touring various hot springs. Episode 107 brings them to the border of the Land of Fire and the Land of Steam, and it’s here that the townspeople are having an argument over whether to celebrate dogs or cats more.

When Mirai uses a genjutsu to call up a hilarious incarnation of a legendary god of destruction, Guy quickly jumps into action in bold way only he can. Without a second thought as to what this “god of destruction” could do, Guy declares that it should disintegrate while he jumps into the sky. Speedily spinning his wheels around, and then his entire chair in mid-air, Guy uses his damaged leg to go right through Mirai’s jutsu.

After tearing right through the genjutsu, Guy strikes a wall separating the two towns. When it crumbles, the townspeople take it as a sign of the god of destruction and then decide to live in harmony. This was a hilarious way to show Guy’s still got it, and fans are hoping the rest of this arc continues to show new sides of the character just as it has Kakashi.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.