Viral Poll Marks the Anime Songs Foreigners Love Best

Anime is becoming more popular around the world with each passing year. Thanks to technology allowing fans from outside of Japan to witness some of the biggest moments in the medium, it should come as no surprise that foreign anime enthusiasts have their own unique tastes when it comes to the various theme songs created. In a new poll, fans outside of Japan had the chance to share their favorite anime tunes and some of the list might be surprising to those lovers of the medium.

While it's been no surprise that most anime songs are performed by Japanese musical acts, one major new anime adaptation has thrown a bit of a curveball into the long-standing tradition. Kaiju No. 8 is the latest anime production from Production I.G. and was always a highly anticipated adaptation thanks to its Shonen Jump manga. Imagine Dragons and Young Republic helped create the tunes for this new anime series, highlighting how Japan is now looking to incorporate more of the West in their anime productions.

The poll was put together in Japan by a variety show titled "Quiz! Doremifadon", which gathered the intel for the list. While some of these choices might come as a shock for die-hard anime fans, there are several entries that are a given when it comes to the anime hits that resonated with worldwide fans.

And The Top Anime Songs Are...

1. Dragon Ball Z: CHA LA HEAD CHA LA

2. Naruto Shippuden: Blue Bird

3. One Piece: We Are

4. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Cruel Angel's Thesis

5. Attack on Titan: Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen

6. Slam Dunk: Sekai ga Owaru Made wa...

7. Your Name: Zen Zen Zense

8. Slam Dunk: Kimi ga Suki da Sakebitai

9. Digimon Adventure: Butter-Fly

10. Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba): Gurenge 1

11. Oshi no Ko: Idol

12. Haikyull: Fly High!!

13. Saint Seiya: Pegasus Fantasy

14. Mashle: Bling-Bang-Bang-Born

15 Cowboy Bebop: Tank!

16. Yu Yu Hakusho: Smile Bomb

17. Chainsaw Man: KICK BACK

18. One Piece Film Red: New Genesis

19. Sailor Moon: Moonlight Densetsu

20. Jujutsu Kaisen: Ao No Sumika

What has been your favorite anime theme song of all time?

Via Manga Mogura RE