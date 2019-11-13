Boruto Just Saw Sasuke Slip Up Big Time Before Sakura

The recent time travel arc for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hasn’t just given us hard hitting action and humorous moments, it’s also managed to pull the heart strings with characters having the opportunity to meet younger versions of loved ones, or even deceased members of Konoha. Throughout the arc, both Boruto and Sasuke have had to be extremely careful to keep their identities a secret, in fear of potentially changing the future. However, it seems as though the last member of the Uchiha Clan has made a terrible mistake in the face of his future bride, Sakura.

With Sakura, both Sasuke and Boruto sold themselves as wandering performers, stopping by Konoha for a specific mission. With the female member of Team 7 being none the wiser, the most recent episode saw her run into the Uchiha from the future, with Sasuke attempting to quickly get out of her path. In his haste however, Sakura seemingly dropped a written note from his daughter Sarada. With Sakura managing to read the note, will she learn of Sasuke’s identity?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sasuke has had quite the difficult time during this trip to the past, being confronted with his original decision to leave the Hidden Leaf Village in favor of revenge under the tutelage of then villaing Orochimaru. With the young Naruto constantly mentioning his lost friend and other young ninja of Konoha doing the same, Uchiha has had a tough time keeping his emotions to himself while simultaneously being presented time and again with his past mistake.

The Boruto time travel arc has been exceptionally well received by viewers, giving them the opportunity to revisit the early days of Naruto. With the series holding off an adapting material from the manga, this storyline is definitely the shot in the arm that the series needed to hold fan interest.

What did you think of Sasuke’s mistake in the latest episode? Will Sakura discover that he is in fact Sasuke from the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.