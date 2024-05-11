Toei Shares New Look at America's One Piece Cafe: Watch

The day has arrived as the first official One Piece Cafe has opened its doors in North America. Looking to honor the Straw Hat Pirates, Toei Animation teamed up with restauranteur Andy Nguyen to create a menu befitting Luffy and his crew, along with an aesthetic for the restaurant's decor. If you wanted a closer look at the inside of the One Piece Cafe and aren't able to make the trip to Las Vegas, Toei has shared a closer look at the anime eatery.

Recently, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to chat with co-creator Andy Nguyen about the creation of the One Piece Cafe, as Andy shared that this was far from the first eatery he created that teamed up with pop culture icons, "I first got my start working in the apparel business, then got into the restaurant business where I've been for ten years. I've done collaborations for restaurants and cafes for Sanrio's Hello Kitty, Adult Swim's Rick And Morty, Sega's Sonic The Hedgehog, and curated the first Naruto ramen shop in America." Surprisingly enough, Nguyen revealed that talks began on creating an American One Piece Cafe in December 2023, meaning it only took a few months to get the anime restaurant up and running.

The One Piece Cafe is Open For Business

Food has always been a big part of Luffy's quest to become the King of the Pirates, as the rubber swashbuckler has routinely scarfed down a wild amount of edibles to make sure he was prepared for his next fight. One of the earliest additions to the Straw Hats' crew was Sanji, the legendary chef who also can handle himself quite well in a battle. The One Piece Cafe is surely attempting to live up to the high standards set by the Thousand Sunny's culinary expert.

Who's ready for the FIRST-EVER One Piece Cafe in the U.S.?



Stop by in Las Vegas for its Grand Opening TOMORROW from 11am-11pm!



#OnePiece #OnePieceCafe

2024 has been a massive year for One Piece as the final saga is playing out in both its anime and manga. While the second season of the live-action adaptation from Netflix might not be released this year, filming is set to begin this summer and will surely have plenty of news for fans as they await live-action takes on Loguetown, Little Garden, Drum Island, and Alabasta.

