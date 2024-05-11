Attack on Titan: Hajime Isayama Details His "Desperation" to Finish the Manga

Attack on Titan's story might be over, but creator Hajime Isayama still has gas in the tank when it comes to the world that introduced anime fans to the Survey Corps. Attack on Titan: Bad Boy is a short story that dives further into the early years of Captain Levi, showing the dark series of events that created one of the anime world's strongest soldiers. As more information is revealed about the mangaka from the recent art book, it seems that Isayama was quite desperate to end the manga series.

Since Attack on Titan has ended, Hajime Isayama has been living his best life. In the past, the manga artist has stated that he was looking forward to opening his own spa and leave his drawing days behind him. When Isayama encountered fans, he realized that his drawing days weren't over as he attributed the fans as the reason why he created a short story focusing on Levi. Despite creating a new manga story, this doesn't mean that a sequel series to the main story is coming, as Hajime remains adamant that he doesn't foresee creating a new story in this universe after Eren Jaeger's demise.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Attack on Titan's Creator Wanted Out

In the recently released artbook Attack on Titan: Fly, Isayama stated that bringing his beloved series to a close had been on his mind for quite some time prior to the series finale, "The desire to conclude the story was constantly on my mind. It was also the peak of exhaustion from drawing chapter after chapter and I wanted it to end, but I knew it wouldn't until I drew it to completion so I just kept drawing solely out of that obsession to finish."

Attack on Titan's ending was quite controversial, as many fans felt it took some wild swings in bringing the story of the Scouts to a close. The finale was so controversial in fact that Isayama himself apologized for what took place. Surprisingly enough, tweaks were made to the anime's end, as both MAPPA and Hajime Isayama decided to inject some new events into the proceedings to help tailor the ending a little more.

