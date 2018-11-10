‘Boruto’ Preview Teases Boruto’s Struggle to Wake Up

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached a new phase of the Mitsuki Disappearance arc as fans have to deal with the fact that Mitsuki did leave the Hidden Leaf Village of his own will.

What’s worse is now that Boruto’s been knocked unconscious, the next episode preview teases that it’s going to take a little while before he wakes up.

Episode 81 of the series is titled “Boruto’s Wish,” and it puts Boruto in an interesting position. After getting attacked by Mitsuki a few episodes prior (which fans know the reason why after the most recent episode), Boruto’s been unconscious due to the literal and figurative shock to the system Mitsuki’s betrayal was.

In the preview, fans can see Boruto’s struggle to wake up from this as Sarada and Shikadai are left to defend his unconscious body from attacking foes. Shikadai doesn’t want them to immediately return to the Hidden Leaf not only because they will get in trouble, but because they all fought so hard to get as far as they have. Shikadai and Sarada want Boruto to reach Mitsuki, but they also can’t deal with this situation.

Though there is hope that Boruto has an edge in waking back up as he appears to talk with Garaga once more. The last time he psychically bonded with Garaga like this (much like his father often did with the Nine-Tailed Fox), he was able to convince Garaga to enter a Summons contract with him so maybe it’s on Garaga now to convince Boruto to wake up and pursue Mitsuki again.

Fans get the feeling that Boruto’s unconscious state is more of a mental issue than a physical one, and that’s not surprising given how much Boruto has just gone through. But Mitsuki is going through his own mental struggle as well. It’s not going well for either side of this.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.