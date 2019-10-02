Naruto Teases How Himawari’s Byukugan Is Activated in Boruto

When it comes to Boruto, there are some characters you do not want to mess with. Barring all of the sequel’s legacy heroes, Boruto and all of his classmates would not be good to pick a fight with. Of course, the same goes for Himawari as Boruto’s little sister can be dangerous when provoked. The girl would be happy to spend her life as a civilian, but Himawari’s powerful Byukugan keeps her on edge should she get threatened.

Now, it seems like the franchise has teased the reason why Himawari activates her Byukugan at random times. Rather than turning it on herself, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed the trigger to Himawari’s power lies in her emotions.

Recently, Boruto put out a new episode, and it followed the Uzumaki family has they housed the One-Tailed Beast. Shukaku found himself being watched by Naruto and company, but fans watched as Himawari grew very attached to the beast. However, when the monster winds lost for a moment, Himawari gets so upset that she instinctively unlocks her Byukugan to locate Shukaku and free him.

HIMAWARI ACTIVATES HER BYUKUGAN‼️ Highlight of the ep, it seems like her byukugan reacts to her being sad and upset about something. However, after the activation she seems to forget why and how she used it🧐. 10/10 in terms of animation! pic.twitter.com/0mn2gm6jbx — Abdul Zoldyck (アブドゥル) (@Abdul_S17) September 29, 2019

As usual, Himwari does not remember using her Byukugan which forces Boruto to rescue her after she jumps too high. Her unconscious ninja skills are second to none amongst her age group, and fans know from previous episodes that Himawari is strong enough to knock out Naruto if she gets a hit in. Now, fans are wondering whether the heroine will ever get her bloodline talent under control, but they’re sure Himawari will get there with some help from Hinata.

