Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk, Wants to Give Subscribers $100 Each

Cards Against Humanity is suing Elon Musk for $15 million over a land dispute, the card game company announced this week. The lawsuit against Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), Tesla, and SpaceX, is centered around a piece of land found on the border between the United States and Mexico which was purchased by Cards Against Humanity in an effort to "protect a pristine parcel of land" from former President Donald Trump's plan to build a wall between the two countries. Cards Against Humanity alleges Musk has been leaving building supplies on the land the company owns and is now taking legal action.

The lawsuit initiated by Cards Against Humanity was only just announced today on September 20th, but to understand it completely, you have to first go back to 2017 when the company launched a "Cards Against Humanity Saves America" campaign. Part of that initiative involved 150,000 Cards Against Humanity players sending in $15 each to fuel various stunts and projects. One of those stunts involved buying the land in question on the U.S.-Mexico border in order to "make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for Trump to build his preposterous wall."

Between the time that land was bought and now, Cards Against Humanity alleges Musk has been dumping materials related to SpaceX on its land. The image below is one Cards Against Humanity says was taken in 2024. After being confronted, SpaceX supposedly lowballed Cards Against Humanity for the land which prompted the company to respond with "Go f--k yourself, Elon Musk. We'll see you in court."

(Photo: Cards Against Humanity shared this photo of the land saying "2024 After Musk." )

Now, Cards Against Humanity is officially suing Musk, and in line with most of the company's announcements and performances, it's being neither shy nor quiet about it. The lawsuit was publicized on X of all places, and Cards Against Humanity is even enlisting its community in the cause once more. The aptly named "elonowesyou100dollars.com" site was set up with more info and a prepared statement for those who supported Cards Against Humanity's campaign back in 2017. The company urged people to share the statement on X to "increase the pressure on Elon" and provided a separate statement for interested parties who did not pay $15 seven years ago.

Should Cards Against Humanity win its lawsuit against Musk, the company vowed to give all of the 150,000 subscribers $100 each, hence the site's name.

"While this isn't enough to compensate our subscribers for the anguish they've suffered witnessing Elon Musk defile their once-verdant land -- where wild horses galloped freely in the Texas moonlight -- we think it's a pretty good start."

Musk has not yet addressed Cards Against Humanity's claims about the land nor has he addressed the lawsuit overall.